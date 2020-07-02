305 Renfro Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful one-story home greets guests with deep covered porch. Enjoy wood floors, neutral paints, ceiling fan & upgraded lighting throughout! Open family room with large window, wood floors & ceiling fan. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets with custom pulls, wood floors & coordinated lighting. Washer & Dryer connections in Kitchen. Master retreat with dual closets, wood floors & private bathroom. Well-sized secondary bedrooms with full bathroom. Covered deck overlooks backyard with board-on-board privacy fence & shed.