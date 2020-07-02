All apartments in Rockwall
305 Renfro Street
305 Renfro Street

305 Renfro Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 Renfro Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful one-story home greets guests with deep covered porch. Enjoy wood floors, neutral paints, ceiling fan & upgraded lighting throughout! Open family room with large window, wood floors & ceiling fan. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets with custom pulls, wood floors & coordinated lighting. Washer & Dryer connections in Kitchen. Master retreat with dual closets, wood floors & private bathroom. Well-sized secondary bedrooms with full bathroom. Covered deck overlooks backyard with board-on-board privacy fence & shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Renfro Street have any available units?
305 Renfro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 305 Renfro Street have?
Some of 305 Renfro Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Renfro Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Renfro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Renfro Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 Renfro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 305 Renfro Street offer parking?
No, 305 Renfro Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 Renfro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Renfro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Renfro Street have a pool?
No, 305 Renfro Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Renfro Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Renfro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Renfro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Renfro Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Renfro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Renfro Street does not have units with air conditioning.

