Beautiful Megatel home in Stone. 4 bed plus study, 3 and half bath, 3 car garage. White kitchen cabinet. Granite kitchen counter top, big island, SS appliances, community pool and trail. close to shopping, and lake. Do not miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 Featherstone Drive have any available units?
305 Featherstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 305 Featherstone Drive have?
Some of 305 Featherstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Featherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Featherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.