All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 305 Featherstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
305 Featherstone Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 2:38 AM

305 Featherstone Drive

305 Featherstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

305 Featherstone Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Megatel home in Stone. 4 bed plus study, 3 and half bath, 3 car garage. White kitchen cabinet. Granite kitchen counter top, big island, SS appliances, community pool and trail. close to shopping, and lake. Do not miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Featherstone Drive have any available units?
305 Featherstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 305 Featherstone Drive have?
Some of 305 Featherstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Featherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Featherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Featherstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Featherstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 305 Featherstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Featherstone Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Featherstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Featherstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Featherstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 305 Featherstone Drive has a pool.
Does 305 Featherstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Featherstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Featherstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Featherstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Featherstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Featherstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District