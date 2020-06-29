All apartments in Rockwall
Location

303 Summit Ridge Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Big updated home in Ridge Road Village. Just completed new paint and flooring. Fully equipped kitchen, big fireplace, luxurious master bath. Fully landscaped with sprinkler. New fence. Rear entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 303 Summit Ridge Drive have any available units?
303 Summit Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 303 Summit Ridge Drive have?
Some of 303 Summit Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Summit Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Summit Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Summit Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Summit Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 303 Summit Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Summit Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Summit Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Summit Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Summit Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Summit Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Summit Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Summit Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Summit Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Summit Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Summit Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Summit Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

