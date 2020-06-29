All apartments in Rockwall
Rockwall, TX
3004 Pine Ridge Drive
3004 Pine Ridge Drive

3004 Pineridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Pineridge Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Pine Ridge Drive have any available units?
3004 Pine Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 3004 Pine Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Pine Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Pine Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Pine Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3004 Pine Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3004 Pine Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Pine Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Pine Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Pine Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Pine Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Pine Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Pine Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Pine Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Pine Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Pine Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Pine Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

