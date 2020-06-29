All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2959 Misty Ridge Ln

2959 Misty Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Misty Ridge Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Rockwall Home! - Home Sweet Home! Lovely and spacious 4 bed 2 ba home with an open floorplan! Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Wrap around bar. A well maintained home. Call to see today!

(RLNE4502782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Misty Ridge Ln have any available units?
2959 Misty Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 2959 Misty Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Misty Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Misty Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2959 Misty Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2959 Misty Ridge Ln offer parking?
No, 2959 Misty Ridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2959 Misty Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2959 Misty Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Misty Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 2959 Misty Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2959 Misty Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 2959 Misty Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Misty Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2959 Misty Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2959 Misty Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2959 Misty Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

