All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 2913 Goldenwave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
2913 Goldenwave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2913 Goldenwave

2913 Goldenwave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2913 Goldenwave, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Goldenwave have any available units?
2913 Goldenwave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2913 Goldenwave have?
Some of 2913 Goldenwave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Goldenwave currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Goldenwave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Goldenwave pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Goldenwave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2913 Goldenwave offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Goldenwave offers parking.
Does 2913 Goldenwave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Goldenwave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Goldenwave have a pool?
No, 2913 Goldenwave does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Goldenwave have accessible units?
No, 2913 Goldenwave does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Goldenwave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Goldenwave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Goldenwave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Goldenwave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District