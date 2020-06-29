2906 Starboard Drive

Amenities
MUST SEE! Located in the quaint gated neighborhood of Lakeside Village. This freshly updated lease property is just steps from the shoreline of Lake Ray Hubbard! It features new stainless appliances, a farmhouse sink, granite countertops, modern lighting, vaulted ceilings, wet bar, new flooring, and a large back patio for entertaining. This home also comes with free access to a 9 hole golf course, community pool, playground, walking paths, and marina access. This quiet community allows golf carts for transportation and it's literally minutes from I-30 for commuters. Pets allowed under 50 lbs - limit 3 max.