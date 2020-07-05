All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:36 PM

2853 Tangleglen Drive

2853 Tangleglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2853 Tangleglen Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 Tangleglen Drive have any available units?
2853 Tangleglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2853 Tangleglen Drive have?
Some of 2853 Tangleglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2853 Tangleglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2853 Tangleglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 Tangleglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2853 Tangleglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2853 Tangleglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2853 Tangleglen Drive offers parking.
Does 2853 Tangleglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2853 Tangleglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 Tangleglen Drive have a pool?
No, 2853 Tangleglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2853 Tangleglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2853 Tangleglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 Tangleglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2853 Tangleglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2853 Tangleglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2853 Tangleglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

