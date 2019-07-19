All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 2850 Deer Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
2850 Deer Ridge Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

2850 Deer Ridge Drive

2850 Deer Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2850 Deer Ridge Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply

and pay application fee, $35 per

application, online. Security

deposit due at time of lease

signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Deer Ridge Drive have any available units?
2850 Deer Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2850 Deer Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2850 Deer Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Deer Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Deer Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Deer Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Deer Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2850 Deer Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2850 Deer Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2850 Deer Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Deer Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Deer Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2850 Deer Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Deer Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2850 Deer Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Deer Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 Deer Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Deer Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Deer Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District