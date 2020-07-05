All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

237 Maple Court

237 Maple Court · No Longer Available
Location

237 Maple Court, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Maple Court have any available units?
237 Maple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 237 Maple Court have?
Some of 237 Maple Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Maple Court currently offering any rent specials?
237 Maple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Maple Court pet-friendly?
No, 237 Maple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 237 Maple Court offer parking?
Yes, 237 Maple Court offers parking.
Does 237 Maple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Maple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Maple Court have a pool?
No, 237 Maple Court does not have a pool.
Does 237 Maple Court have accessible units?
No, 237 Maple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Maple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Maple Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Maple Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Maple Court does not have units with air conditioning.

