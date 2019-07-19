2230 Acacia

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Home features huge bedrooms, walk in closets, a door from the master bedroom onto the large covered back porch. AWESOME kitchen with window over sink, energy features, rounded corners, low-E windows, and MOEN fixtures.