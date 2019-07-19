All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 2230 Acacia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
2230 Acacia
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:11 PM

2230 Acacia

2230 Acacia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2230 Acacia Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home features huge bedrooms, walk in closets, a door from the master bedroom onto the large covered back porch. AWESOME kitchen with window over sink, energy features, rounded corners, low-E windows, and MOEN fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Acacia have any available units?
2230 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2230 Acacia have?
Some of 2230 Acacia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Acacia pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Acacia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2230 Acacia offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Acacia offers parking.
Does 2230 Acacia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Acacia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Acacia have a pool?
No, 2230 Acacia does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Acacia have accessible units?
No, 2230 Acacia does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Acacia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Acacia has units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Acacia have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 Acacia does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District