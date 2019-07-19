Home features huge bedrooms, walk in closets, a door from the master bedroom onto the large covered back porch. AWESOME kitchen with window over sink, energy features, rounded corners, low-E windows, and MOEN fixtures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2230 Acacia have any available units?
2230 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2230 Acacia have?
Some of 2230 Acacia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.