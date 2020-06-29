All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 215 Lake Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
215 Lake Meadows Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

215 Lake Meadows Drive

215 Lake Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

215 Lake Meadows Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Straight walk in 1 bedroom 1 bath with sun room.
Bent Creek Condominiums is a quiet community that you will love to call home. We are located near downtown square of Rockwall and Lake Ray Hubbard. The downtown area is full of shops and restaurants. It has off street parking. It has a salt water pool. It has easy access to I-30 and Route 66. Tenant is responsible for electricity only. Water and trash are included in the rent. It is a part of the Rockwall School district. Elementary school is Virginia Reinhardt. Middle School is Utley. High School is Rockwall. Credit and Criminal background check is done. It has 3 bedroom 1.1 bath, 2 bedroom 1 bath, 1 bedroom 1 bath units. For more information about the units and complex, go to www.l-and-rmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Lake Meadows Drive have any available units?
215 Lake Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 215 Lake Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Lake Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Lake Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 215 Lake Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 215 Lake Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 Lake Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 215 Lake Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Lake Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Lake Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 215 Lake Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 215 Lake Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Lake Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Lake Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Lake Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Lake Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Lake Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District