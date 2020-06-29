All apartments in Rockwall
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
210 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

210 Dartmouth Drive

210 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Dartmouth Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
210 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 210 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 210 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

