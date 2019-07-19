All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 Jacob Crossing

208 Jacob Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

208 Jacob Crossing, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificent 3 bed, 2 bath, 1895 sq. ft, 1 story home in Rockwall, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area. Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Nice front and back yard space. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Jacob Crossing have any available units?
208 Jacob Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 208 Jacob Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
208 Jacob Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Jacob Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Jacob Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 208 Jacob Crossing offer parking?
No, 208 Jacob Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 208 Jacob Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Jacob Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Jacob Crossing have a pool?
No, 208 Jacob Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 208 Jacob Crossing have accessible units?
No, 208 Jacob Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Jacob Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Jacob Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Jacob Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Jacob Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

