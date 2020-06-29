All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 206 Mapleridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
206 Mapleridge Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:33 PM

206 Mapleridge Drive

206 Mapleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

206 Mapleridge Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home in Windmill Ridge with attached garage and fenced backyard. New paint inside.
Available now. Highly rated Rockwall ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Mapleridge Drive have any available units?
206 Mapleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 206 Mapleridge Drive have?
Some of 206 Mapleridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Mapleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Mapleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Mapleridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Mapleridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 206 Mapleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Mapleridge Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Mapleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Mapleridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Mapleridge Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Mapleridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Mapleridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Mapleridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Mapleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Mapleridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Mapleridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Mapleridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District