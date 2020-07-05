2030 Harvester Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom move-in ready home in Lofland Farms, Rockwall ISD. Engineered wood flooring, a cozy brick fireplace and split floor plan. The eat-in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom, adjacent to the kitchen, includes an ensuite bathroom with double-sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. Large backyard with beautiful view. Conveniently located with easy access to I-30, Rockwall Technology Park and Lake Ray Hubbard.