Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

2030 Harvester Drive

2030 Harvester Drive
Location

2030 Harvester Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom move-in ready home in Lofland Farms, Rockwall ISD. Engineered wood flooring, a cozy brick fireplace and split floor plan. The eat-in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom, adjacent to the kitchen, includes an ensuite bathroom with double-sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. Large backyard with beautiful view. Conveniently located with easy access to I-30, Rockwall Technology Park and Lake Ray Hubbard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Harvester Drive have any available units?
2030 Harvester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2030 Harvester Drive have?
Some of 2030 Harvester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Harvester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Harvester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Harvester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Harvester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2030 Harvester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Harvester Drive offers parking.
Does 2030 Harvester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Harvester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Harvester Drive have a pool?
No, 2030 Harvester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Harvester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2030 Harvester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Harvester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Harvester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 Harvester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 Harvester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

