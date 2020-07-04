All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:37 AM

1915 Clubview Drive

1915 Clubview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Clubview Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful custom home near Lake Ray Hubbard! Entering the home, you will find formal dining and living areas, ceramic tile and hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances and an island with a breakfast nook. The large master suite downstairs features a sitting area and a master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and two walk-in closets. Private backyard with plenty of room for entertainment. Make this your home today!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Clubview Drive have any available units?
1915 Clubview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1915 Clubview Drive have?
Some of 1915 Clubview Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Clubview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Clubview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Clubview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Clubview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Clubview Drive offer parking?
No, 1915 Clubview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Clubview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Clubview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Clubview Drive have a pool?
No, 1915 Clubview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Clubview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 Clubview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Clubview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Clubview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Clubview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Clubview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

