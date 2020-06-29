All apartments in Rockwall
183 Bass Street

183 Bass Road · No Longer Available
Location

183 Bass Road, Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT PRICE AND SUPER VALUE IN ROCKWALL!! 1 story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with 10 X 10 storage building and 4 ft chain link fenced backyard. This clean, cozy home has been updated with fresh paint, new flooring (slate & wood laminate), central heat & air, ceiling fans, solar screens, full size stackable washer/dryer connections. Nice backyard deck off eat-in area of kitchen. Located on a quiet street...parking is limited to two (2) vehicles. Sorry no vouchers. Call today for appointment

Conveniently located close to Allen, Anna, Bland, Blue Ridge, Celeste, Copeville, Fairview, Fate, Farmersville, Greenville, Josephine, Lavon, Lowery Crossing, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Merit, Murphy, Nevada, Princeton, Quinlan, Rockwall, Royse City, Sachse, and Wylie. Collin County, Hunt County, Rockwall County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Bass Street have any available units?
183 Bass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 183 Bass Street have?
Some of 183 Bass Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Bass Street currently offering any rent specials?
183 Bass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Bass Street pet-friendly?
No, 183 Bass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 183 Bass Street offer parking?
Yes, 183 Bass Street offers parking.
Does 183 Bass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Bass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Bass Street have a pool?
No, 183 Bass Street does not have a pool.
Does 183 Bass Street have accessible units?
No, 183 Bass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Bass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Bass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Bass Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 183 Bass Street has units with air conditioning.

