Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1806 Mystic St
1806 Mystic St
No Longer Available
Location
1806 Mystic St, Rockwall, TX 75032
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 and half bath home in Rockwall. Spacious living room open to kitchen. Master suite down and rest of bedrooms and loft up! Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to The Harbor!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 Mystic St have any available units?
1806 Mystic St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockwall, TX
.
What amenities does 1806 Mystic St have?
Some of 1806 Mystic St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1806 Mystic St currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Mystic St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Mystic St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Mystic St is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Mystic St offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Mystic St offers parking.
Does 1806 Mystic St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Mystic St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Mystic St have a pool?
No, 1806 Mystic St does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Mystic St have accessible units?
No, 1806 Mystic St does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Mystic St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Mystic St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Mystic St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1806 Mystic St has units with air conditioning.
