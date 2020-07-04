All apartments in Rockwall
170 Henry M Chandler Drive

Location

170 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
tennis court
Lovely first floor condo with wonderful lake views. Open floor plan. Vinyl plank floors have the look of wood. Community pool, tennis, security and waterfront restaurant. Owner pays all HOA fees for tenant's use of the amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
170 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 170 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
170 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 170 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 170 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 170 Henry M Chandler Drive has a pool.
Does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 170 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

