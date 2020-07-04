Lovely first floor condo with wonderful lake views. Open floor plan. Vinyl plank floors have the look of wood. Community pool, tennis, security and waterfront restaurant. Owner pays all HOA fees for tenant's use of the amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
170 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 170 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 170 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
170 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.