Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1591 North Hills Drive - 1
Last updated February 25 2020

1591 North Hills Drive - 1

1591 North Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1591 North Hills Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Northshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Stunning home located the Northshores of Rockwall. Spectacular view of Lake Ray Hubbard. Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and arch ways. This property is a full four bedroom home. Spacious kitchen with open island concept. The master bedroom opens up to the upstairs deck with a breathtaking view of Lake Ray Hubbard. The guest bedroom also has a beautiful fireplace for your guest to relax. This property is tucked away in a very desirable part of Rockwall close to all major shops and dining.
Public Driving Directions: Hwy 30 E. exit Ridge Rd. Take left on Goliad, Left on Rusk, Right on N LakeShore and Right on N. Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 have any available units?
1591 North Hills Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1591 North Hills Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1591 North Hills Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

