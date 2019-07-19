1591 North Hills Drive - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stunning home located the Northshores of Rockwall. Spectacular view of Lake Ray Hubbard. Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and arch ways. This property is a full four bedroom home. Spacious kitchen with open island concept. The master bedroom opens up to the upstairs deck with a breathtaking view of Lake Ray Hubbard. The guest bedroom also has a beautiful fireplace for your guest to relax. This property is tucked away in a very desirable part of Rockwall close to all major shops and dining.

Public Driving Directions: Hwy 30 E. exit Ridge Rd. Take left on Goliad, Left on Rusk, Right on N LakeShore and Right on N. Hills.