Spacious, clean one bedroom, one bath on lower level. All new flooring, new paint. Looks incredible. Walk to Rockwall's Harbor District with nice dining and movie theater. No pets allowed. $50 app fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1533 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1533 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1533 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1533 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.