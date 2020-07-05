All apartments in Rockwall
1532 Glenwick Drive
1532 Glenwick Drive

1532 Glenwick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Glenwick Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home with new flooring and paint throughout in highly sought after Rockwall ISD. Incredible opportunity to lease an immaculate home with large covered back patio and a great open floor plan. Call soon for a showing because this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Glenwick Drive have any available units?
1532 Glenwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1532 Glenwick Drive have?
Some of 1532 Glenwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Glenwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Glenwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Glenwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Glenwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1532 Glenwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Glenwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1532 Glenwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Glenwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Glenwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1532 Glenwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Glenwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1532 Glenwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Glenwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Glenwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Glenwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Glenwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

