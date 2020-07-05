Gorgeous home with new flooring and paint throughout in highly sought after Rockwall ISD. Incredible opportunity to lease an immaculate home with large covered back patio and a great open floor plan. Call soon for a showing because this home won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1532 Glenwick Drive have any available units?
1532 Glenwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1532 Glenwick Drive have?
Some of 1532 Glenwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Glenwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Glenwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.