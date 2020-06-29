BEAUTIFUL HOME! OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT!! THIS HOME HAS TONS OF UPDATES WHICH INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE BACKSPLASH, CUSTOM SINKS IN BOTH BATHROOMS, UPGRADED LIGHTING, PATIO COVER & STORAGE BUILDING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have any available units?
1531 Fieldstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have?
Some of 1531 Fieldstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Fieldstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Fieldstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.