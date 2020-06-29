All apartments in Rockwall
1531 Fieldstone Drive

1531 Fieldstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Fieldstone Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL HOME! OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT!! THIS HOME HAS TONS OF UPDATES WHICH INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE BACKSPLASH, CUSTOM SINKS IN BOTH BATHROOMS, UPGRADED LIGHTING, PATIO COVER & STORAGE BUILDING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have any available units?
1531 Fieldstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have?
Some of 1531 Fieldstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Fieldstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Fieldstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Fieldstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Fieldstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1531 Fieldstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Fieldstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Fieldstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have a pool?
No, 1531 Fieldstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1531 Fieldstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Fieldstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 Fieldstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 Fieldstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

