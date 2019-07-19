All apartments in Rockwall
1531 Englewood Drive

1531 Englewood Drive
Location

1531 Englewood Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Updated!5 huge MASSIVE bedrooms; READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. 3 full bath;3 living area home. Beautifully renovated inside and out! Remodeled kitchen with GRANITE countertops and SS appliances. Big covered patio. Large walk-in closets & attached private sitting room in master. Guest bedroom with separate full bath downstairs. Great location! Minutes to shopping & entertainment. Walking Distance to 2 community playgrounds, jogging trails. School Info not guaranteed. Showing Reps: See Exclusions and Private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Englewood Drive have any available units?
1531 Englewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1531 Englewood Drive have?
Some of 1531 Englewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Englewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Englewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Englewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Englewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1531 Englewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Englewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1531 Englewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Englewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Englewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1531 Englewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Englewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1531 Englewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Englewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Englewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 Englewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 Englewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

