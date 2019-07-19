1531 Englewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Updated!5 huge MASSIVE bedrooms; READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. 3 full bath;3 living area home. Beautifully renovated inside and out! Remodeled kitchen with GRANITE countertops and SS appliances. Big covered patio. Large walk-in closets & attached private sitting room in master. Guest bedroom with separate full bath downstairs. Great location! Minutes to shopping & entertainment. Walking Distance to 2 community playgrounds, jogging trails. School Info not guaranteed. Showing Reps: See Exclusions and Private remarks.