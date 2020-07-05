First floor unit with lakeview. Washer, dryer and refrigerator inc. Laminate floors in living area; tile in bath and kitchen. HVAC replaced 2018. One reserved parking space # 73. May be possible to lease a 2nd space for an additional $40 month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
153 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 153 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.