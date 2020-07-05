All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 Henry M Chandler Drive

153 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

153 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
First floor unit with lakeview. Washer, dryer and refrigerator inc.
Laminate floors in living area; tile in bath and kitchen.
HVAC replaced 2018. One reserved parking space # 73.
May be possible to lease a 2nd space for an additional $40 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
153 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 153 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 153 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 153 Henry M Chandler Drive offers parking.
Does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Henry M Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 153 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 153 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with air conditioning.

