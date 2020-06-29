All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1528 Greenbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1528 Greenbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1528 Greenbrook Drive

1528 Greenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1528 Greenbrook Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MASTER DOWN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS. NICE SIZE KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM. HUGE PANTRY AREA. GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE NICE SIZE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
1528 Greenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1528 Greenbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Greenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Greenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Greenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1528 Greenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Greenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Greenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1528 Greenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1528 Greenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Greenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District