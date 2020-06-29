SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MASTER DOWN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS. NICE SIZE KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM. HUGE PANTRY AREA. GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE NICE SIZE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
1528 Greenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1528 Greenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1528 Greenbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Greenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.