All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1515 Avonlea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1515 Avonlea Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

1515 Avonlea Drive

1515 Avonlea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1515 Avonlea Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Avonlea Drive have any available units?
1515 Avonlea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1515 Avonlea Drive have?
Some of 1515 Avonlea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Avonlea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Avonlea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Avonlea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Avonlea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1515 Avonlea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Avonlea Drive offers parking.
Does 1515 Avonlea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Avonlea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Avonlea Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 Avonlea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Avonlea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Avonlea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Avonlea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Avonlea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Avonlea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Avonlea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District