All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1513 Shady Grove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1513 Shady Grove Circle
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:17 AM

1513 Shady Grove Circle

1513 Shady Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1513 Shady Grove Circle, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy a day inside or head outside to relax in the pool! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Shady Grove Circle have any available units?
1513 Shady Grove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 1513 Shady Grove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Shady Grove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Shady Grove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Shady Grove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Shady Grove Circle offer parking?
No, 1513 Shady Grove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Shady Grove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Shady Grove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Shady Grove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1513 Shady Grove Circle has a pool.
Does 1513 Shady Grove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1513 Shady Grove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Shady Grove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Shady Grove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Shady Grove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Shady Grove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District