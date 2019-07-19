All apartments in Rockwall
1494 Hickory Creek Lane

1494 Hickory Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1494 Hickory Creek Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1494 Hickory Creek Lane have any available units?
1494 Hickory Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1494 Hickory Creek Lane have?
Some of 1494 Hickory Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1494 Hickory Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1494 Hickory Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1494 Hickory Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1494 Hickory Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1494 Hickory Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1494 Hickory Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1494 Hickory Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1494 Hickory Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1494 Hickory Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1494 Hickory Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1494 Hickory Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1494 Hickory Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1494 Hickory Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1494 Hickory Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1494 Hickory Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1494 Hickory Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

