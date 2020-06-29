Spacious and open with light colors, Master and 1 bedroom and a full bath down, 2 bedrooms, Jack and Jill and game room upstairs. Large back yard with pool overlooks the Shores Park. Pets on case by case. Pool care included in monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1490 Ashbourne Drive have any available units?
1490 Ashbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1490 Ashbourne Drive have?
Some of 1490 Ashbourne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Ashbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Ashbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Ashbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 Ashbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1490 Ashbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Ashbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 1490 Ashbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Ashbourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Ashbourne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1490 Ashbourne Drive has a pool.
Does 1490 Ashbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1490 Ashbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Ashbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 Ashbourne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 Ashbourne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 Ashbourne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
