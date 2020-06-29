1490 Ashbourne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and open with light colors, Master and 1 bedroom and a full bath down, 2 bedrooms, Jack and Jill and game room upstairs. Large back yard with pool overlooks the Shores Park. Pets on case by case. Pool care included in monthly rent.