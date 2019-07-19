All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated January 30 2020 at 2:32 AM

1483 Hickory Creek Lane

1483 Hickory Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1483 Hickory Creek Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1483 Hickory Creek Lane have any available units?
1483 Hickory Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1483 Hickory Creek Lane have?
Some of 1483 Hickory Creek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1483 Hickory Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1483 Hickory Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 Hickory Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1483 Hickory Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1483 Hickory Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1483 Hickory Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1483 Hickory Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1483 Hickory Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 Hickory Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1483 Hickory Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1483 Hickory Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1483 Hickory Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 Hickory Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1483 Hickory Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1483 Hickory Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1483 Hickory Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

