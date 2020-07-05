All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1472 glenwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1472 glenwick Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:53 PM

1472 glenwick Drive

1472 Glenwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1472 Glenwick Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 built in1999. Has carpet in bedrooms with plank vinyl in living room, hallways and dining room. ready for immediate move-in. Large open living and dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 glenwick Drive have any available units?
1472 glenwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1472 glenwick Drive have?
Some of 1472 glenwick Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 glenwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1472 glenwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 glenwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1472 glenwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1472 glenwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1472 glenwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1472 glenwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 glenwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 glenwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1472 glenwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1472 glenwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1472 glenwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 glenwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 glenwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 glenwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 glenwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District