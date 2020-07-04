All apartments in Rockwall
1463 Carmel Drive

1463 Carmel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1463 Carmel Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Lakeview Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home available for rent! 3 great sized bedrooms PLUS a study. Very large backyard with a playset & Trampoline for the kids. Great neighborhood with lots of friendly neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Carmel Drive have any available units?
1463 Carmel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1463 Carmel Drive have?
Some of 1463 Carmel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 Carmel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Carmel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Carmel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1463 Carmel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1463 Carmel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1463 Carmel Drive offers parking.
Does 1463 Carmel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 Carmel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Carmel Drive have a pool?
No, 1463 Carmel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1463 Carmel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1463 Carmel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Carmel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1463 Carmel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1463 Carmel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1463 Carmel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

