All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 146 Henry M Chandler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
146 Henry M Chandler Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:14 PM

146 Henry M Chandler Drive

146 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

146 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Watch the sunset from this one story condo. No body above or below. Only a few steps to enter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
146 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 146 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 146 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
146 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 146 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 146 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 146 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 146 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 146 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 146 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 146 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District