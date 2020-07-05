1415 Brittany Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room pool hot tub sauna

ONE OF A KIND HOME! Magical back yard right out of a storybook, crystal blue pool and hot tub surrounded by a virtual forest. Kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line appliances. There is a fully functional sauna room (built for 2 adults) off of the upstairs gameroom. The panoramic view of Caruth Lake is simply breathtaking with a custom oversized window that spans over 6 feet in width and approximately 4 feet high. This home is the only one of its kind and the only one with such an amazing view of the area. This is a place to relax, have fun, watch your kids grow and make friends, and just start living! Full pool service, lawn maintenance, and tree maintenance is included in monthly rent!