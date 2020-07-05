All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1415 Brittany Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1415 Brittany Way
Last updated August 21 2019 at 2:50 PM

1415 Brittany Way

1415 Brittany Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1415 Brittany Way, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
sauna
ONE OF A KIND HOME! Magical back yard right out of a storybook, crystal blue pool and hot tub surrounded by a virtual forest. Kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line appliances. There is a fully functional sauna room (built for 2 adults) off of the upstairs gameroom. The panoramic view of Caruth Lake is simply breathtaking with a custom oversized window that spans over 6 feet in width and approximately 4 feet high. This home is the only one of its kind and the only one with such an amazing view of the area. This is a place to relax, have fun, watch your kids grow and make friends, and just start living! Full pool service, lawn maintenance, and tree maintenance is included in monthly rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Brittany Way have any available units?
1415 Brittany Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1415 Brittany Way have?
Some of 1415 Brittany Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Brittany Way currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Brittany Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Brittany Way pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Brittany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1415 Brittany Way offer parking?
No, 1415 Brittany Way does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Brittany Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Brittany Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Brittany Way have a pool?
Yes, 1415 Brittany Way has a pool.
Does 1415 Brittany Way have accessible units?
No, 1415 Brittany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Brittany Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Brittany Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Brittany Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Brittany Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District