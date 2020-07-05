138 Blanchard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Spacious Family Home In Rockwall ISD! Laminate wood flooring throughout most of downstairs. Updated lighting. Nice fenced back yard. Wonderful master suite with see thru fireplace between bed & bath. Large walk-in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Ready for immediate move-in!