Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

138 Blanchard Drive

138 Blanchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

138 Blanchard Street, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Spacious Family Home In Rockwall ISD! Laminate wood flooring throughout most of downstairs. Updated lighting. Nice fenced back yard. Wonderful master suite with see thru fireplace between bed & bath. Large walk-in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Blanchard Drive have any available units?
138 Blanchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 138 Blanchard Drive have?
Some of 138 Blanchard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Blanchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 Blanchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Blanchard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 138 Blanchard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 138 Blanchard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 138 Blanchard Drive offers parking.
Does 138 Blanchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Blanchard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Blanchard Drive have a pool?
No, 138 Blanchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 138 Blanchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 138 Blanchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Blanchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Blanchard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Blanchard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Blanchard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

