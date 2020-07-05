Great Spacious Family Home In Rockwall ISD! Laminate wood flooring throughout most of downstairs. Updated lighting. Nice fenced back yard. Wonderful master suite with see thru fireplace between bed & bath. Large walk-in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Ready for immediate move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 138 Blanchard Drive have any available units?
138 Blanchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 138 Blanchard Drive have?
Some of 138 Blanchard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Blanchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 Blanchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.