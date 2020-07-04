All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1375 Clear Meadow Court

1375 Clear Meadow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Clear Meadow Ct, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Clear Meadow Court have any available units?
1375 Clear Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1375 Clear Meadow Court have?
Some of 1375 Clear Meadow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Clear Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Clear Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Clear Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Clear Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1375 Clear Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Clear Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 1375 Clear Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 Clear Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Clear Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 1375 Clear Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Clear Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 1375 Clear Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Clear Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Clear Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Clear Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Clear Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

