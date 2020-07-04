All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:41 AM

1353 San Rafael Drive

1353 San Rafael Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1353 San Rafael Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Lakeview Summit

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 San Rafael Drive have any available units?
1353 San Rafael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 1353 San Rafael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1353 San Rafael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 San Rafael Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1353 San Rafael Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1353 San Rafael Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1353 San Rafael Drive offers parking.
Does 1353 San Rafael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 San Rafael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 San Rafael Drive have a pool?
No, 1353 San Rafael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1353 San Rafael Drive have accessible units?
No, 1353 San Rafael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 San Rafael Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 San Rafael Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 San Rafael Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 San Rafael Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

