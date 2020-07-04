All apartments in Rockwall
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1332 White Sand Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1332 White Sand Drive

1332 White Sand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1332 White Sand Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***AGENT Onsite for following hours this week for OPEN HOUSE!! ****

1/22, Tuesday: 3PM-5:15PM
1/23, Wednesday : 2:30PM-5:15PM
1/24, Thursday : 9AM-1PM
1/25, Friday : 2:30PM-5:15PM

Please stop by so we could show you this beautiful property !!!

Apply TODAY to Receive Move In Special **FREE FEBRUARY 2019 Rent****

Gorgeous three-bedroom two-bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Your new home is not only beautiful but energy efficient. Within walking distance of Eagle Mountain Lake!

Your new home features a spacious living room with high ceilings and hardwood-like vinyl plank flooring. You will find your open concept kitchen with custom kitchen island with granite counter tops, and all stainless-steel appliances. The spacious laundry room is next to the kitchen where you will have full sized W/D connections and built-in shelves for all your storage needs.

Need a place to relax after a long day? Your master suite is the place to be. Large space with upgraded carpet and ceiling fan. Or you can enjoy the outdoors on your covered patio.

Apply TODAY before they are all gone~

1332 White Sand Dr.
Pelican Bay, TX 76020
1149 Sq Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
• Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and bathrooms
• BRAND NEW STAINLESS-STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
• INCLUDES Refrigerator
• INCLUDES Flat cook top Stove/Oven
• INCLUDES Built-In Microwave
• INCLUDES Dishwasher
• INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
• Kitchen Island with Granite counter top
• Custom tile backsplash in the kitchen
• OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry
• Laundry area with full sized washer and dryer connections
• Master Suite
• Master Walk-In Closet (Select units)
• Ceiling Fans (living room and master bedroom)
• Carpet & wood liked vinyl plank flooring
• 2” Faux Blinds
• Attached 1 Car Garage with garage remote
• Fenced Yard
• Cover Patio
• Central AC/Heating System
• High efficiency foam insulation
• Yard Maintenance Included
• Community Park

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

**** The Video is from the model unit that has same floor plan and finish****

Directions:

Take TX-199 to Azle, Take the exit toward FM 730/ Boyd, continue on FM 730/Boyd, Past Azle high school, Turn Right onto Sandy Beach Rd to drive about 1 mile then make left turn onto Liberty School Rd. The first street on the right will be White Sand Dr.

Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
*Owner Agent

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 White Sand Drive have any available units?
1332 White Sand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1332 White Sand Drive have?
Some of 1332 White Sand Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 White Sand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1332 White Sand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 White Sand Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 White Sand Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1332 White Sand Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1332 White Sand Drive offers parking.
Does 1332 White Sand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 White Sand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 White Sand Drive have a pool?
No, 1332 White Sand Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1332 White Sand Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1332 White Sand Drive has accessible units.
Does 1332 White Sand Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 White Sand Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 White Sand Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1332 White Sand Drive has units with air conditioning.

