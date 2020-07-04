1332 White Sand Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous three-bedroom two-bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Your new home is not only beautiful but energy efficient. Within walking distance of Eagle Mountain Lake!



Your new home features a spacious living room with high ceilings and hardwood-like vinyl plank flooring. You will find your open concept kitchen with custom kitchen island with granite counter tops, and all stainless-steel appliances. The spacious laundry room is next to the kitchen where you will have full sized W/D connections and built-in shelves for all your storage needs.



Need a place to relax after a long day? Your master suite is the place to be. Large space with upgraded carpet and ceiling fan. Or you can enjoy the outdoors on your covered patio.



Apply TODAY before they are all gone~



1332 White Sand Dr.

Pelican Bay, TX 76020

1149 Sq Ft

3 Bedrooms

2 Baths

• Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and bathrooms

• BRAND NEW STAINLESS-STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

• INCLUDES Refrigerator

• INCLUDES Flat cook top Stove/Oven

• INCLUDES Built-In Microwave

• INCLUDES Dishwasher

• INCLUDES Garbage Disposal

• Kitchen Island with Granite counter top

• Custom tile backsplash in the kitchen

• OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry

• Laundry area with full sized washer and dryer connections

• Master Suite

• Master Walk-In Closet (Select units)

• Ceiling Fans (living room and master bedroom)

• Carpet & wood liked vinyl plank flooring

• 2” Faux Blinds

• Attached 1 Car Garage with garage remote

• Fenced Yard

• Cover Patio

• Central AC/Heating System

• High efficiency foam insulation

• Yard Maintenance Included

• Community Park



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Directions:



Take TX-199 to Azle, Take the exit toward FM 730/ Boyd, continue on FM 730/Boyd, Past Azle high school, Turn Right onto Sandy Beach Rd to drive about 1 mile then make left turn onto Liberty School Rd. The first street on the right will be White Sand Dr.



