Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1328 White Sand Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1328 White Sand Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 White Sand Drive
1328 White Sand Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1328 White Sand Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have any available units?
1328 White Sand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockwall, TX
.
What amenities does 1328 White Sand Drive have?
Some of 1328 White Sand Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1328 White Sand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 White Sand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 White Sand Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockwall
.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive offer parking?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 White Sand Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Similar Pages
Rockwall 1 Bedrooms
Rockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with Balcony
Rockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
The Colony, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Hurst, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Greenville, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District