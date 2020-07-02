All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1328 White Sand Drive

1328 White Sand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1328 White Sand Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 White Sand Drive have any available units?
1328 White Sand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1328 White Sand Drive have?
Some of 1328 White Sand Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 White Sand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 White Sand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 White Sand Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive offer parking?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 White Sand Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 White Sand Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 White Sand Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

