Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1325 Tanglevine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1325 Tanglevine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1325 Tanglevine Lane
1325 Tanglevine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1325 Tanglevine Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have any available units?
1325 Tanglevine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockwall, TX
.
What amenities does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have?
Some of 1325 Tanglevine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1325 Tanglevine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Tanglevine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Tanglevine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockwall
.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Tanglevine Lane offers parking.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have a pool?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Tanglevine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Similar Pages
Rockwall 1 Bedrooms
Rockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with Balcony
Rockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
The Colony, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Hurst, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Greenville, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District