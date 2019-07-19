All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1325 Tanglevine Lane

1325 Tanglevine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Tanglevine Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have any available units?
1325 Tanglevine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have?
Some of 1325 Tanglevine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Tanglevine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Tanglevine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Tanglevine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Tanglevine Lane offers parking.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have a pool?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Tanglevine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Tanglevine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Tanglevine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

