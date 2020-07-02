All apartments in Rockwall
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1317 White Sand Dr.
Last updated October 9 2019 at 12:05 PM

1317 White Sand Dr.

1317 White Sand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 White Sand Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW ~ Apply TODAY !!!!

This property is located in Lakeview Estates, is just steps away from Eagle Mountain Lake. Located in Pelican Bay, our stunning new property is ideal for you to call home.

Gorgeous three-bedroom two-bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Your new home is not only beautiful but energy efficient!

Your new home features a spacious living room with high ceilings and plank flooring. You will find your open concept kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and all stainless-steel appliances. The spacious laundry room is next to the kitchen where you will have full sized W/D connections and built in shelves for all of your storage needs.

Need a place to relax after a long day? Your master suite is the place to be. Large space with upgraded carpet and ceiling fan. Apply TODAY before they are all gone~

1317 White Sand Dr.
Pelican Bay, TX 76020
1227 Sq Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
• Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and bathrooms
• BRAND NEW STAINLESS-STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
• INCLUDES Refrigerator
• INCLUDES Flat cook top Stove/Oven
• INCLUDES Built-In Microwave
• INCLUDES Dishwasher
• INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
• Custom tile backsplash in the kitchen
• OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry
• Laundry area with full sized washer and dryer connection
• Master Suite
• Master Walk-In Closet (Select units)
• Ceiling Fans (living room and master bedroom)
• Carpet & wood like vinyl plank flooring
• 2” Faux Blinds
• Attached 1 Car Garage with garage remote
• Fenced Yard
• Central AC/Heating System
• High efficiency form insulation
• Yard Maintenance Included
• Community Park
• Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Direction:

1)Take TX-199 to Azle, Take the exit toward FM 730/ Boyd, continue on FM 730/Boyd, past Azle high school, Turn Right onto Sandy Beach Rd to drive about 1 mile then make left turn onto Liberty School Rd. The first street on the right will be White Sand Dr. Turn right onto White Sand Dr. The property will be on your right hand side.

*** Video is from Model unit that has same floor plan and finishing****

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
*Owner Agent

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

