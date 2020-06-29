All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive

1316 White Sand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 White Sand Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive have any available units?
1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive have?
Some of 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive offer parking?
No, 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive have a pool?
No, 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive have accessible units?
No, 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 1316 White Sand Dr. , Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

