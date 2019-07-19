All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 131 Lake Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
131 Lake Meadows Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:03 PM

131 Lake Meadows Drive

131 Lake Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

131 Lake Meadows Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lower level 2 bedroom 1 bath with off street parking
Bent Creek Condominiums is a quiet community that you will love to call home. We are located near downtown square of Rockwall and Lake Ray Hubbard. The downtown area is full of shops and restaurants. It has off street parking. It has a salt water pool. It has easy access to I-30 and Route 66. Tenant is responsible for electricity only. Water and trash are included in the rent. It is a part of the Rockwall School district. Elementary school is Virginia Reinhardt. Middle School is Utley. High School is Rockwall. Credit and Criminal background check is done. It has 3 bedroom 1.1 bath, 2 bedroom 1 bath, 1 bedroom 1 bath units. For more information about the units and complex, go to www.l-and-rmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Lake Meadows Drive have any available units?
131 Lake Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 131 Lake Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Lake Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Lake Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 Lake Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 131 Lake Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Lake Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 131 Lake Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Lake Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Lake Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 131 Lake Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 131 Lake Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Lake Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Lake Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Lake Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Lake Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Lake Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District