130 Hampshire Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

130 Hampshire Lane

130 Hampshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

130 Hampshire Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Conveniently located to major shopping such as The Harbor of Rockwall ,restaurants, entertainment centers and schools. All within 2-5 minutes. Two minutes to I-30 and five minutes to the Lake. Most of the house is NEWLY updated: New carpet in three bedrooms. New granite kitchen countertop. New lights in kitchen, dining, and bar area. New granite counter, new sink, new shower head in master bath. New wood flooring in main living areas and game(study) room. New porcelain tile in kitchen dining area and two baths. New electric range. Freshly painted interior. Backyard has a concrete pad patio with privacy fence, patio table and chairs. House may be ready to move in as early as the end of November. More pic soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Hampshire Lane have any available units?
130 Hampshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 130 Hampshire Lane have?
Some of 130 Hampshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Hampshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
130 Hampshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Hampshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 130 Hampshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 130 Hampshire Lane offer parking?
No, 130 Hampshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 130 Hampshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Hampshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Hampshire Lane have a pool?
No, 130 Hampshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 130 Hampshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 130 Hampshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Hampshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Hampshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Hampshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Hampshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

