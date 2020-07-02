All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated June 30 2020 at 5:41 PM

1285 Shores Boulevard

1285 Shores Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1285 Shores Boulevard, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,888 sq ft, 2 story home in Rockwall! Spacious living room with wood floors, built in shelves and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with granite counters. Master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Shores Boulevard have any available units?
1285 Shores Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1285 Shores Boulevard have?
Some of 1285 Shores Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Shores Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Shores Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Shores Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Shores Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Shores Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1285 Shores Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1285 Shores Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Shores Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Shores Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1285 Shores Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Shores Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1285 Shores Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Shores Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 Shores Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1285 Shores Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1285 Shores Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

