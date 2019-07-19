All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:49 AM

1245 Potter Avenue

1245 Potter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Potter Avenue, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Potter Avenue have any available units?
1245 Potter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1245 Potter Avenue have?
Some of 1245 Potter Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Potter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Potter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Potter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Potter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1245 Potter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Potter Avenue offers parking.
Does 1245 Potter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Potter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Potter Avenue have a pool?
No, 1245 Potter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Potter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1245 Potter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Potter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Potter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Potter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Potter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

