1218 Signal Ridge Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft located in the Rockwall Harbor gated community of Signal Ridge! 2nd floor condo complete with Refrigerator and Washer-Dryer included. Secluded corner unit overlooking homes in Chandlers Landing. Balcony off the master bedroom and a huge covered patio off the living area!! Recent updates include new carpet downstairs, new water heater and new blinds. Rockwall-Heath schools. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. No Section 8. Call to schedule your showing today!!!