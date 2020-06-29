All apartments in Rockwall
1218 Signal Ridge Place

1218 Signal Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft located in the Rockwall Harbor gated community of Signal Ridge! 2nd floor condo complete with Refrigerator and Washer-Dryer included. Secluded corner unit overlooking homes in Chandlers Landing. Balcony off the master bedroom and a huge covered patio off the living area!! Recent updates include new carpet downstairs, new water heater and new blinds. Rockwall-Heath schools. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. No Section 8. Call to schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1218 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1218 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1218 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Signal Ridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Signal Ridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Signal Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 1218 Signal Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Signal Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Signal Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Signal Ridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 1218 Signal Ridge Place has a pool.
Does 1218 Signal Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1218 Signal Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Signal Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Signal Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Signal Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Signal Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

