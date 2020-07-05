Charming first floor unit. Private setting. Faux wood floors i throughout. Washer, dryer, frig included. Spacious covered patio. Community pools. Walk to the wonderful Harbor District with dining, shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1209 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1209 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1209 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.